ABUJA Feb 5 Nigeria's Council of State has decided to stick with February 14 as the date for its presidential election, Imo state governor Rochas Okorocha said on Thursday.

"No decision was taken to change the date. The date remains Feb. 14, INEC (Independent National Electoral Commission) reassured us that they are prepared to conduct the election," Okorocha told journalists.

The Council of State is made up of the country's two presidential candidates, governors and former state leaders and electoral commission chairman Attahiru Jega. (Reporting by Felix Onuah; Writing by Julia Payne; Editing by Catherine Evans)