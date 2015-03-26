ABUJA, March 26 Nigeria's main presidential candidates signed a second peace accord ahead of general elections on Saturday, the government said on Thursday, promising to hold peaceful polls and not incite religious or ethnic tensions.

"Now that the campaigns have come to an end, we meet today to renew our pledge for peaceful elections. We therefore call on all fellow citizens of our dear country, and our party supporters, to refrain from violence," the emailed statement signed by the candidates said.

President Goodluck Jonathan of the People's Democratic Party is running against Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress. The first peace accord was signed in January.

In 2011, around 800 people died in Nigeria in post-election violence.

(Reporting By Felix Onuah, Writing by Julia Payne; editing by John Stonestreet)