* Nigeria braces for hotly contested poll on Saturday
* President Jonathan says violence will not be tolerated
* Fear of violence sparks panic buying, long queues
By Tim Cocks
ABUJA, March 27 Nigerian President Goodluck
Jonathan warned against violence ahead of Saturday's
presidential election as people began stockpiling food, cash and
fuel for fear of clashes.
Jonathan will face former military ruler Muhammadu Buhari in
what is seen as the closest presidential race since the end of
military rule in 1999.
In a broadcast to the nation on Friday, Jonathan said no
political ambition could justify violence or bloodshed, adding
that security measures had been taken to guarantee a free and
fair election.
"Let me warn, however, that as President, Commander-In-Chief
of the Armed Forces, I am under oath to protect the lives of all
Nigerians and the security of our country at all times. I will
never abdicate my responsibilities in that regard," he said.
"Those who may harbour any intentions of testing our will by
unleashing violence during the elections in order to advance
their political ambitions should think again," Jonathan said.
He added that security agencies were ready to deal with
anyone who tried to disrupt the peaceful conduct of the
elections or cause public disorder in the country, Africa's top
oil producer and biggest economy.
Around 800 people died in post-election violence in 2011 in
which Jonathan defeated Buhari. Western powers have been
pressing both sides not to stoke tensions, with U.S. President
Barack Obama issuing a direct appeal for calm this week.
In the capital Abuja, however, long queues formed outside
banks from people seeking to withdraw money. Queues for fuel
also stretched for hundreds of metres in cities across the
country.
"I'm getting my cash out now because I don't know what is
going to happen. If it gets bad, you don't want to be stuck with
no cash," Wale Olatunji, 31, a businessman queuing in the sun at
a bank in Abuja, said.
Jonathan said in the speech that the Nigerian army had
contained Boko Haram Islamist insurgents in the northeast who
were seen as the biggest security threat ahead of the election.
"They (army) have recaptured most of the communities and
territories formerly occupied by the insurgents, making it
possible for thousands of internally-displaced Nigerians to
begin returning to their homes and communities," Jonathan said.
(Writing by Bate Felix; editing by Philippa Fletcher)