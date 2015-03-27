* Nigeria braces for hotly contested poll on Saturday
* President Jonathan says violence will not be tolerated
* Fear of violence sparks panic buying, long queues
* Army says captured Boko Haram headquarters
By Tim Cocks and Bate Felix
ABUJA, March 27 Nigerian President Goodluck
Jonathan warned against violence ahead of Saturday's
presidential election as people stockpiled food, cash and fuel
for fear of post-election clashes.
Jonathan will face former military ruler Muhammadu Buhari in
what is seen as the closest presidential race since the end of
military rule in 1999.
In a broadcast to the nation on Friday, Jonathan said no
political ambition could justify violence or bloodshed, adding
that security measures had been taken to guarantee a free and
fair election.
"Let me warn, however, that as President, Commander-In-Chief
of the Armed Forces, I am under oath to protect the lives of all
Nigerians and the security of our country at all times. I will
never abdicate my responsibilities in that regard," he said.
"Those who may harbour any intentions of testing our will by
unleashing violence during the elections in order to advance
their political ambitions should think again," Jonathan said.
He added that security agencies were ready to deal with
anyone who tried to disrupt the peaceful conduct of the
elections or cause public disorder in Africa's top oil producer
and biggest economy.
"We sincerely hope the president means those words and will
allow the will of the people to prevail, irrespective of the
outcome of the elections," the opposition All Progressives
Congress said in a statement.
APC spokesman Alhaji Lai Mohammed added: "All the devilish
moves by those who are bent on rigging the elections and
plunging the nation into crisis are being closely monitored."
Around 800 people died in post-election violence in 2011 in
which Jonathan defeated Buhari. Western powers have been
pressing both sides not to stoke tensions, with U.S. President
Barack Obama and other world leaders issuing a direct appeal for
calm this week.
Mohammed Ibn Chambas, U.N. special representative for West
Africa, urged the candidates, political parties and state
institutions to ensure free, credible, and peaceful election.
LONG QUEUES, STOCKPILING
In the capital Abuja long queues formed outside banks as
people withdrew money. Queues for fuel also stretched for
hundreds of metres in cities across the country.
"I'm getting my cash out now because I don't know what is
going to happen. If it gets bad, you don't want to be stuck with
no cash," Wale Olatunji, 31, a businessman queuing in the sun at
a bank in Abuja, said.
Ishaya Yahaya Junior, a 40-year-old civil servant in the
northern metropolis of Kaduna, where the worst violence occurred
in 2011, said the atmosphere was tense with fears of a repeat of
post-election violence.
"We have been stockpiling provisions - lots of people have
been doing this. We don't want to go outside if there is
trouble," said the father-of-two, who estimated that his family
could live for three weeks on stored food if necessary.
In a sign of growing tension, a spokesman for opposition
Rivers State governor Rotimi Amaechi said an unidentified gunman
shot at the governor's convoy on Thursday, wounding a security
guard. Police said the gun shots were fired from the governor's
convoy.
The Nigerian army said its troops had captured the northeast
town of Gwoza, destroying the headquarters of Islamist Boko
Haram insurgents.
Jonathan said that in the northeast, the army had contained
Boko Haram, who were seen as the biggest security threat ahead
of the election.
"They (army) have recaptured most of the communities and
territories formerly occupied by the insurgents, making it
possible for thousands of internally-displaced Nigerians to
begin returning to their homes and communities," Jonathan said.
The past six weeks have seen a dramatic turnaround against
the insurgency, with troops from Chad, Cameroon and Niger
joining a battle to break the group's hold on a territory that
in January was the size of Belgium. It is unclear, however,
whether that will help Jonathan's re-election chances.
