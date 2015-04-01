* Corruption, Boko Haram in Buhari's immediate sights
* Nigerian leader also faces big economic challenges
* Pressure to let currency devalue again
* Stock market soars after shock victory
By Ed Cropley
ABUJA, April 1 As Muhammadu Buhari sat in front
of the TV watching his election victory unfold, Nigeria's future
president took care to be photographed beside a Muslim elder and
a bishop, a choreographed statement of unity in a religiously
mixed nation.
More importantly for investors, over the left shoulder of
the purple-robed bishop was a smiling figure in a sharp grey
suit: Aliko Dangote, Nigeria's most celebrated business magnate
and Africa's richest man.
An ascetic former military ruler, Buhari built his stunning
electoral landslide on promises to clean up Nigeria's
notoriously filthy politics and get tough on the Boko Haram
insurgency raging in the northeast.
He returned to those themes in his first official speech as
president elect, stressing a zero tolerance approach to
corruption and saying he would "spare no effort" to defeat the
Islamist militants who have killed thousands in the northeast.
It is less clear what his victory means for Africa's biggest
economy, under pressure from the collapse in the oil price, but
Dangote's grinning, capitalist presence in the sandal-wearing
general's inner circle at his moment of triumph looks
reassuring.
In the most glaring endorsement of Buhari - as well as
relief that the elections avoided the violence of previous polls
- the stock market leapt more than 8 percent in the immediate
aftermath of his win.
Bonds also climbed, while the naira, which has lost
20 percent of its purchasing power in two devaluations since
November, gained 0.5 percent on the black market to 217 to the
dollar. It remained fixed at 197 in official interbank trade.
'NEW BUHARISM'?
This is not to say all is set fair for the 72-year-old,
whose last time in office was 20 months as a military dictator
in the mid-1980s.
Then, his response to a yawning trade gap and runaway
inflation was to fix prices and ban "unnecessary" imports,
rather than let the currency depreciate, under a disastrous
economic programme dubbed 'Buharism'.
For good measure, he also cut ties with the International
Monetary Fund and ordered his soldiers to whip people who failed
to form orderly queues at the bus stop.
Buhari's political views have mellowed since then, and his
relationship with Dangote, whose business empire stretches from
cement to pasta, suggests his economic ones have gone the same
way.
But he faces many dark clouds on the horizon.
From President Goodluck Jonathan, who stunned Nigeria's 170
million people with a gracious concession speech, Buhari
inherits an economy decelerating sharply from the 7 percent
annual growth to which it has become accustomed.
Standard and Poor's cut Nigeria's credit rating two weeks
before the vote and Fitch lowered its outlook on the eve of the
polls - both moves that will increase Abuja's borrowing costs.
Meanwhile, the oil price languishes at around $55 a barrel,
half its level of a year ago and a massive blow to a country
that relies on crude sales for 80 percent of government revenues
and 95 percent of foreign exchange.
Outside the capital, huge road-building projects lie
deserted and half-finished and cranes stand idle across its
skyline, testament to a construction sector pole-axed by the
government's difficulty in paying its bills.
Foreign reserves have dropped by a third in the last year to
below $30 billion.
Against such a backdrop, Buhari - now free of the need to
get elected - will have few options but to cut Nigeria's cloth
to a more appropriate size, analysts say.
"Nigeria has been postponing a really important
macro-economic adjustment because of the sensitivity of voters,"
said Jan Dehn, head of research at Ashmore Group, an emerging
markets investment manager. "That's really critical for
investors."
'LEAST AWFUL'
In practical terms, that means cutting government spending,
hammering the corruption that overshadows every facet of life,
and letting the naira find a more stable - and lower - footing
to stem the bleeding of central bank dollar reserves.
"The currency still needs to adjust to take into
consideration lower oil prices," said Claudia Calich, an
emerging bond fund manager at M&G Investments in London. "The
earlier they do this, the better."
Others said Buhari could be forced to take the unpopular
move of hiking taxes to plug the gap left by oil receipts.
"We expect a reformist administration that will impose
austere policies," said Yvonne Mhango, an economist at
Renaissance Capital in Johannesburg. "Limited fiscal resources
imply upside risk to taxes."
Meanwhile, Nigerians who have for the first time realised
the power of an unfettered ballot box will be breathing down his
neck demanding results - especially since voting was in many
cases anti-Jonathan rather than explicitly pro-Buhari.
In a scathing Economist editorial that will not have been
lost on many Nigerians, the magazine grudgingly endorsed Buhari
as merely the 'least awful' of the two choices put before them.
"It's not so much that people love Buhari. But they were
tired of this stagnation, this lack of movement, this seeming
cluelessness of administration," said political analyst Ebun-Olu
Adegboruwa.
"It's not so much 'Hosannah, Hosannah'. People will be
crying 'Crucify him' if he's unable to perform."
(Additional reporting by Estelle Shirbon and Sujata Rao;
Editing by Angus MacSwan)