* One party state is behind us, former military ruler says
* Urges Nigerians to be respectful and peaceful
* Jonathan applauded for unprecedented concession
* Lagos stock market soars, bonds also gain
By Alexis Akwagyiram
ABUJA, April 1 A day after becoming the first
politician in Nigerian history to succeed a sitting leader by
ballot, president-elect Muhammadu Buhari promised on Wednesday
to "spare no effort" to defeat Islamist militant group Boko
Haram.
The 72-year-old general, who first came to power three
decades ago via a military coup and campaigned as a born-again
democrat, also promised to tackle graft in Africa's largest
economy.
"Boko Haram will soon know the strength of our collective
will. We should spare no effort," Buhari said in his first
formal speech since winning the election. "In tackling the
insurgency, we have a tough and urgent job to do."
The group has killed thousands in its push to carve out a
caliphate in northeastern Nigeria.
Despite the killing of more than a dozen voters by Boko
Haram gunmen - who had pledged to derail the poll - the election
was one of the most orderly in Nigeria's history.
Buhari won the election with 15.4 million votes to outgoing
president Goodluck Jonathan's 13.3 million, a margin wide enough
to prevent any challenge.
In an unprecedented step, Jonathan phoned Buhari to concede
defeat and urged his supporters to accept the result, a signal
of deepening democracy that few had expected in Africa's most
populous nation.
Buhari congratulated Jonathan for peacefully relinquishing
power on Wednesday.
"President Jonathan was a worthy opponent and I extend the
hand of fellowship to him," Buhari, wearing a black cap and
kaftan, told reporters and supporters to loud applause.
"We have proven to the world that we are people who have
embraced democracy. We have put one-party state behind us."
The rules state that Jonathan must officially hand over on
May 29.
His People's Democratic Party (PDP) has been in charge since
the end of army rule in 1999 but had been losing support due to
oil sector corruption scandals and the government's lack of
success in combating Boko Haram.
"President Jonathan has placed his country's interests first
by conceding the election," U.S. President Barack Obama said.
Nigeria's main stock index soared 8.3 percent,
posting its single biggest gain this year, and Nigerian
dollar-denominated bonds climbed too on relief at the absence of
the violence and fraud that has blighted previous elections.
"The context has changed ... There have been 16 years of
democracy, there's a constitution, there are legal safeguards,"
British High Commissioner Andrew Pocock told BBC radio.
Investors are also cautiously optimistic that any crackdown
on corruption by Buhari will stimulate investment and boost
flagging growth in the oil-dominated economy.
NORTHERN CELEBRATIONS
Cities in the largely Muslim north, where Buhari's core
support base lies, erupted in celebration.
Jonathan's appeal to his supporters that "nobody's political
ambition is worth blood" meanwhile helped calm their
frustrations, reducing the chance of post-election violence that
blighted the 2011 poll when Buhari lost to Jonathan.
Buhari took power in a 1983 coup only to be thrown out 18
months later by another general. He subsequently embraced
democracy, running in several elections and despite losing
always bouncing back.
"I ask that we all be circumspect, respectful and peaceful
... We must begin to heal the wounds," he said.
Nigeria remains a complex ethnic mix of 170 million people,
split between Muslims and Christians, with more than 500
languages. Though they mostly live side by side in peace, many
harbour disputes that politicians have often used to stoke
violence that has worsened over the years.
Buhari must also deal with the fallout from a dive in global
oil prices in the last eight months which has hammered state
revenues and forced two de facto currency devaluations.
"He's a man with a strong sense of mission and he has clear
ideas about what he wants to do with Nigeria, on corruption, on
restoring national discipline," Pocock said.
But analysts say cracking down on graft in a country where
it is so endemic could take decades.
