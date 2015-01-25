* Fears violence will destablise Nigeria, hurt Boko Haram
fight
* City of Maiduguri attacked by Islamist militants
* Kerry to meet President Jonathan, opposition challenger
By Warren Strobel
LAGOS, Jan 25 U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry
arrived in Nigeria on Sunday to urge its rival political camps
to respect the outcome of a Feb. 14 presidential election, amid
concerns that post-poll violence could undermine the fight
against Boko Haram militants.
Boko Haram has killed thousands, kidnapped hundreds and
displaced more than a million people during its campaign to
carve out an Islamic state in the northeast of Nigeria, Africa's
most populous nation.
Overnight Boko Haram attacked the main northeastern city of
Maiduguri, leading to hours of fighting before Nigerian troops
repelled the militants.
Kerry's visit to the commercial capital Lagos, in which he
was to hold talks with incumbent President Goodluck Jonathan and
challenger Muhammadu Buhari, highlights the stakes for
Washington in what is expected to be Nigeria's closest election
since its 1999 transition from military rule.
Kerry will "emphasize to both of the candidates the
importance of non-violence in this election and having a free
and fair and transparent process", said a senior State
Department official, speaking on condition of anonymity.
He will argue "in particular that the loser accepts the
results and discourages supporters from responding in any
violent fashion," the official said.
Kerry's visit, which he announced only on Friday, marks an
unusual intervention so close to a national election.
For example, the White House has said President Barack Obama
will not meet Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu when the Israeli
leader visits Washington in March in order not to be seen as
choosing sides on the eve of an election in Israel.
U.S. officials say there is a difference between Obama
meeting a sitting foreign leader at the White House and Kerry
urging calm by meeting both candidates in Nigeria.
DOUBTS
A report by an election assessment team organised by the
National Democratic Institute and International Republican
Institute said there were widespread doubts among Nigerians
about the election's integrity.
The team cited a Gallup poll which found that confidence in
the electoral process has dropped from 51 percent during the
last election in 2011 to 13 percent in 2014.
Although the 2011 poll was widely seen as successful,
post-poll violence led to more than 800 deaths, the report said.
"There is a propensity for such violence to erupt. And we
want to get ahead of it," the U.S. official said.
Kerry's talks in Lagos will also focus on the Boko Haram
threat amid U.S. media reports of distrust and lagging
cooperation between the Nigerian and U.S. militaries.
(Editing by Tim Cocks and Gareth Jones)