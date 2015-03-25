* Volatile northern city braces for trouble
* Kaduna mirrors Nigeria's ethno-religious fault lines
* Muslim, Christian elders trying to cross divisions
By Alexis Akwagyiram
KADUNA, Nigeria, March 25 As campaigning reached
a peak for this Saturday's presidential election in Nigeria,
residents of the volatile city of Kaduna made their own
preparations - stock-piling food and securing shops and homes
for fear of post-poll unrest.
Just days before the vote, men and women weaved through the
northern metropolis' gridlocked streets with wheelbarrows full
of staples such as black-eyed beans and plantains to stash
safely at home.
"That woman is stocking up before the election in case there
is trouble," said 38-year-old Shola Oyeniyi, sitting outside the
shop where she sells traditional robes.
"Lots of people are doing it so that they won't need to go
out if there is any trouble," Oyeniyi said. "People are scared.
Some are leaving Kaduna to return to their home villages until
it is over."
Few have forgotten how the city erupted into ethno-religious
violence after the last election in 2011, also between President
Goodluck Jonathan and former military ruler Muhammadu Buhari.
About 800 people were killed in three days of violence across
Kaduna state.
"I lost my cousin, his wife and their children. They were
burned inside their car," said Godwin Chukwudi, 33, gazing at
the floor in the cramped cloth stall he runs in Kaduna's central
market.
MACHETES AND DOWNGRADES
This weekend's election is being tipped as the closest and
most polarising vote since Nigeria - Africa's most populous
nation, its biggest economy and top energy producer - returned
to civilian rule in 1999.
Ratings agency Standard & Poor's said political risk was a
significant factor in its decision to downgrade Nigeria's credit
to B+ from BB- last week.
There are already signs that the contest between Jonathan, a
southern Christian, and Buhari, a Muslim northerner, might
provoke another wave of religious violence in a city
characterised by its fractured identity.
On Monday, dozens of men broke away from a peaceful rally in
support of Buhari's All Progressives Congress (APC) to attack
the city centre campaign office of Jonathan's People's
Democratic Party (PDP).
The youths slashed posters of Jonathan with machetes and
hurled rocks at his party campaign office, prompting retaliation
from PDP supporters before soldiers and police restored calm.
The clash is a reminder of the tensions within a city where,
like much of northern Nigeria, the APC enjoys widespread popular
support.
"What happened must be condemned. It was uncalled for," PDP
youth leader Danjuma Bello Sarki said. "The APC mobilises people
to intimidate others."
Shehu Sani, a human rights activist standing as an APC
senatorial candidate, blamed a small minority acting in revenge
for Jonathan supporters destroying APC posters.
"No-one in the party encouraged anyone to take action
against the PDP but you can't stop the young people from taking
action," he told Reuters.
COMMUNITIES DIVIDED
Kaduna's southern suburbs are mainly inhabited by Christians
whereas its northern parts, including the commercial centre, are
predominantly Muslim, a fitting metaphor for the country whose
170 million people are split roughly between Muslims and
Christians and north and south.
The two sides, divided by the Kaduna River, are united by a
bridge spanning a few hundred metres. Travelling across the
bridge from south to north, girls in jeans quickly give way to
youngsters wearing hijabs.
In northern neighbourhoods, posters of Jonathan have been
torn down, leaving Buhari's gap-toothed grin as the only one
beaming down from trees and lamp-posts.
Religious leaders say they have been working together since
the 2011 violence to engage the young men who hold the key to
fragile peace in Kaduna, which is seen as a litmus test for the
country sliding into widespread post-election violence.
"Our worry is that leadership in Nigeria seems to be a 'do
or die' affair. That level of desperation is a problem," said
Khalid Abubakar Aliyu, secretary general of the JNI Muslim
society.
But Sunday Ibrahim, secretary of the Christian Association
of Kaduna, said that in a modernising nation of mobile phones,
cable television and the internet, religious leaders held
limited influence.
"There is a pocket of boys and girls who don't go to a
church or mosque. Even if they go, they don't listen," he said.
"They can cause a crisis and they aren't ready to listen to
anybody."
