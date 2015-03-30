ABUJA, March 31 Announcement of the results of this weekend's Nigerian elections will resume at 0900 GMT on Tuesday, the head of the election commission said late on Monday.

With three quarters of states counted, opposition challenger Muhammadu Buhari led President Goodluck Jonathan by roughly 12 million votes to 10 million, according to a Reuters tally. (Reporting by Ed Cropley; Editing by Alexis Akwagyiram)