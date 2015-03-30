ABUJA, March 30 Nigerian opposition candidate Muhammadu Buhari built a lead of 2.7 million votes with all but six states counted on Monday, raising the prospect of a ballot box victory for a man who first came to power three decades ago via a military coup. The margin is close enough that President Goodluck Jonathan, currently with around 10 million votes, could still defeat him if the remaining states, many of them Jonathan strongholds, tally in his favour. Below is a state-by-state table of provisional and final results tallied by Reuters from INEC announcements in various states and at the counting centre in Abuja. STATE JONATHAN (PDP) BUHARI (APC) LAGOS 632327 792460 OGUN 207950 308290 ONDO 299889 251368 OSUN 249929 383603 OYO 303376 528620 KWARA 132602 302146 NIGER KEBBI 100,972 568,020 ZAMFARA * 92227 403143 SOKOTO 152199 671926 KADUNA 484,085 1,127,760 FCT 157,195 146399 KOGI 149987 264851 EDO 286869 208469 DELTA BAYELSA * 208,778 2,009 RIVERS 1,487,075 69,238 IMO 559185 133253 ANAMBRA 660762 17926 EBONYI BENUE NASSARAWA 273460 236838 PLATEAU 549615 429140 KANO 215779 1903999 KATSINA 98,937 1,345,441 JIGAWA 142904 885988 BAUCHI * 60150 853635 TARABA 853635 ENUGU 553003 14157 CROSS RIVERS * 390011 24737 AKWA IBOM 953304 58411 GOMBE 96873 361245 ABIA 368,303.00 13,394.00 YOBE ADAMAWA 156000 226,735 BORNO * 14,090 233,386 EKITI 176,466 120331 TOTAL 10,214,302 12,886,918 * Denotes partial results because most but not all local government areas have been tallied. (Reporting by Tim Cocks; Editing by Ed Cropley, Toni Reinhold)