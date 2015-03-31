ABUJA, March 31 Three decades after seizing power in a military coup, Muhammadu Buhari became the first Nigerian to oust an opponent via the ballot box, putting him in charge of Africa's biggest economy and one of its most important but turbulent democracies. Below is a state-by-state table of provisional and final results tallied by Reuters from Nigeria's Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) announcements in various states and at the central counting centre in Abuja. STATE JONATHAN (PDP) BUHARI (APC) LAGOS 632,327 792,460 OGUN 207,950 308,290 ONDO 251,368 299,889 OSUN 249,929 383,603 OYO 303,376 528,620 KWARA 132,602 302,146 NIGER 149,222 657,678 KEBBI 100,972 567,883 ZAMFARA 144,833 612,202 SOKOTO 152,199 671,926 KADUNA 484,085 1,127,760 FCT 157,195 146,399 KOGI 149,987 264,851 EDO 286,869 208,469 DELTA 1,211,405 48,910 BAYELSA 361,209 5,194 RIVERS 1,487,075 69,238 IMO 559,185 133,253 ANAMBRA 660,762 17,926 EBONYI 323,653 19,518 BENUE 303,737 373,961 NASSARAWA 273,460 236,838 PLATEAU 549,615 429,140 KANO 215,779 1,903,999 KATSINA 98,937 1,345,441 JIGAWA 142,904 885,988 BAUCHI 86,085 931,598 TARABA 310,800 261,326 ENUGU 553,003 14,157 CROSS RIVERS 414,863 28,368 AKWA IBOM 953,304 58,411 GOMBE 96,873 361,245 ABIA 368,303.00 13,394.00 YOBE 25,526 446,265 ADAMAWA 251,664 374,701 BORNO 25,640 473,543 EKITI 176,466 120,331 TOTAL 12,853,162 15,424,921 % TOTAL VALID VOTES 45.45 54.55 (Reporting by Tim Cocks; Editing by Louise Ireland)