WASHINGTON, March 26 The top U.S. diplomat for Africa will travel to Nigeria for the country's March 28 election, the State Department said on Thursday.

It said Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the U.S. assistant secretary of state for Africa, will lead a U.S. observation mission for Saturday's presidential election.

President Goodluck Jonathan is running against former military ruler Muhammadu Buhari in what looks set to be the closest presidential race since military rule ended in 1999. (Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Editing by Bill Trott)