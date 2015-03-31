WASHINGTON, March 31 The United States is ready
to work with anyone democratically elected in Nigeria, a U.S.
official said on Tuesday as he offered a cautiously upbeat
assessment of Muhammadu Buhari, the former military ruler who
the opposition says won Nigeria's presidential election
"Buhari has peacefully contested the last few presidential
elections and accepted the results of those votes, even when he
questioned the credibility of the process," said the U.S. State
Department official, who spoke on condition of anonymity.
"His leadership of the opposition over these years has
demonstrated a commitment to democracy that would seem to
suggest he is participating in Nigeria's new era that began in
1999," he added, referring to the year that military rule ended
in Africa's most populous nation.
(Reporting by Arshad Mohammed; Editing by Eric Beech)