ABUJA, April 1 Nigerian lawmakers who defected
to the main opposition coalition must vacate their seats, a
court has ruled in a victory for President Goodluck Jonathan
ahead of what will be a closely fought election in February
2015.
The 37 lawmakers defected from Jonathan's People's
Democratic Party (PDP) to the opposition All Progressive
Congress (APC) in December, leaving the PDP without a majority
in the lower house.
"It is clear and unambiguous that the defendants were
sponsored by the PDP and won the election on its platform,"
Justice Adeniyi Ademola said late on Monday. He added that there
was also no evidence of division within the PDP, which might
have provided a case for them to keep their seats.
"The defendants are, therefore, not competent to vote or
contribute to any proceedings in the House of Representatives."
He also issued an injunction "restraining them from altering
or attempting to change the leadership of the house".
The lawmakers were not immediately available for comment.
Their lawyers said they would appeal. At the end of that process
through the various levels of court, there would have to be
by-elections for the seats if the ruling was not overturned.
The ruling is a moral victory for Jonathan, although it is
unlikely to have a material impact on his election chances or on
legislation stuck in parliament such as the Petroleum Industry
Bill, which seeks to reform everything from the mismanaged state
energy company to fiscal terms with oil majors.
With the election cycle under way, few analysts expect many
laws to be passed before Feb. 14, 2015, polls.
Africa's second largest economy and top oil exporter is
growing as an investment destination but political upheaval
remains a concern, especially as elections often see a spike in
government spending and social unrest.
The PDP has been in power since shortly after the end of
military rule in 1999, but it has been riven by internal
squabbles centred on Jonathan's assumed intention to run for
another term in office. He has not said whether he will.
Many northerners feel Jonathan's running again would violate
an unwritten PDP rule that power should rotate between the
largely Muslim north and mostly Christian south every two terms.
He has also come under fire for his record on tackling an
increasingly bloody Islamist insurgency in the northeast and a
series of damaging corruption scandals in the oil industry, one
of which Jonathan responded to by removing the central bank
governor who exposed it, Lamido Sanusi.
As well as the lawmakers, five influential state governors
and former vice president Atiku Abubakar have defected to the
APC, seen as having a better chance than any previous opposition
of taking on the ruling party.
