* Presidential election set for Feb. 14
* Challenger Buhari enjoys greater support than before
* Closest race since end of military rule in 1999
By Tim Cocks and Julia Payne
LAGOS, Jan 30 Nigeria's presidential challenger
Muhammadu Buhari pledged to cheering crowds in opposition
stronghold Lagos that he would tackle the country's three
greatest ills -- insecurity, inequality and corruption.
Africa's most populous nation votes on Feb. 14 for either
Buhari of the All Progressives Congress or President Goodluck
Jonathan of the ruling People's Democratic Party.
It will be the former military ruler's fourth attempt at the
presidency, but this time he enjoys much broader support than
before.
As head of the military government between 1983 and 1985 he
was seen as tough on corruption and in his dealings with
rebellions and armed criminals.
The race is expected to be the most closely fought since the
end of military rule in 1999, and the majority ethnic Yoruba
southwestern states, which voted for Jonathan last time, are
seen as crucial swing states.
Civilian rule has since been dominated by the PDP, so its
loss at the ballot box would signal an unprecedented shake up of
the country's fledgling democracy.
Jonathan was earlier viewed as an easy victor but the
momentum has shifted to the opposition in the last few months,
with Buhari drawing appeal from a mix of middle class
intellectuals fed up with corruption, jobless youths, and
growing numbers from all walks of life worried about insecurity.
"The APC has identified three fundamental problems ... One,
insecurity, two, concentration of the economy (in few hands) and
three, bribery and corruption," Buhari told thousands of
supporters in a packed stadium, many of them wearing T-shirts or
traditional, vibrantly coloured robes depicting his face and
that of running mate Yemi Osinbajo.
Many supporters were bussed to the venue in APC decorated
vehicles also with the beaming faces of the duo splashed over
them.
NEW BROOM?
Before the candidate's speech, each speaker yelled "APC,
APC!" and waved a rustic straw broom, the party's symbol, while
a plane flew overhead dragging a banner with the words "I have
decided to vote for Buhari".
Buhari, a northern Muslim, said he would first tackle the
insurgency in the northeast of the country, where Sunni jihadist
group Boko Haram has killed thousands in its attempt to carve
out an Islamic state in Africa's biggest economy.
Jonathan has been criticised for not doing enough to protect
civilians from Boko Haram and for failing to defeat the
insurgents. It is a sign of how under siege Nigerians feel that
so many of them regard a military strongman who trampled over
civil liberties as the answer to their problems.
"He's a military man with experience of these tough
situations. Only a man like that can tackle Boko Haram," said
Umar Ali, a Lagos food trader originally from Bama, one of the
towns worst affected by the insurgency. His brother was shot
dead in a militant attack there three weeks ago.
Boko Haram now controls swathes of territory, mostly in
Borno state, leading to much criticism of Jonathan as commander
in chief of the army, which seems unable to quash the group.
The president, a Christian and former zoology lecturer from
the oil producing Niger Delta, blames his predecessors for
starving the military of funds for fear it might stage a coup.
Buhari said he would focus on increasing the number of jobs
for young people at a time of high youth unemployment, and that
his administration would reinvest the money saved from cracking
down on corruption into revamping education.
He blamed Nigeria's lack of a national railway, airline and
shipping lines and particularly the unreliable power grid on
years of graft.
Jonathan has achieved the sell-off of the moribund state
power company, but the impacts of this success have yet to be
felt on the grid.
