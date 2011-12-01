(Adds detail, background)

LAGOS Dec 1 Pan African lender Ecobank Transnational (ETI) said on Thursday it had obtained a $285 million loan from South Africa's Nedbank to support ETI's acquisition of Nigerian rival Oceanic Bank and consolidate its footprint on the continent.

ETI said Nedbank will be able to convert the loan into 20 percent equity in Ecobank in 24 to 36 months, which will deepen the strategic relationship between the two lenders.

"By the terms of the alliance agreement, the two banks have begun to discuss the possibility of integrating more tightly in order to better exploit the obvious synergies in geography, customer base and cultural affinity," ETI Chief Executive Arnold Ekpe said in a statement.

Ecobank said the agreement also gives it the possibility of taking a stake in Nedbank, subject to regulatory approvals and other geographic considerations.

ETI told Reuters last week it would complete merging the operations of its Nigerian unit with those of Oceanic Bank by the end of next year. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Joe Brock)