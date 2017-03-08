Average yields rise on Egypt's three and nine-month T-bills
CAIRO, May 28 Average yields on Egypt's three- and nine-month treasury bills rose at auction on Sunday, data from the central bank showed.
LAGOS, March 8 Etisalat's Nigeria affiliate is in talks with local banks to renegotiate a $1.2 billion loans it took four years ago to expand its network in Africa's biggest economy after it missed payments, a senior executive told Reuters.
Ibrahim Dikko, vice president for regulatory affairs, said Etisalat missed payments due to an economic downturn in Nigeria, a currency devaluation there and dollar shortages on its interbank market. He said the telecoms firm was looking to renegotiate the terms of the loans. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; editing by Jason Neely)
CAIRO, May 28 Average yields on Egypt's three- and nine-month treasury bills rose at auction on Sunday, data from the central bank showed.
HONG KONG, May 27 Some of Hong Kong's largest commercial banks in the mortgage loans market said they would raise interest rates following the latest round of mortgage tightening measures by the city's de facto central bank.