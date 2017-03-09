ABUJA, March 9 Nigeria's telecoms regulator met
with the central bank on Thursday to discuss a $1.2 billion loan
renegotiation between Etisalat Nigeria and a group of local
lenders in order to forestall a possible takeover of the company
by the banks.
The Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission
(NCC), Umar Danbatta, met with central bank governor Godwin
Emefiele with the aim of intervening to protect subscribers and
investors, the NCC said in a statement.
The central bank has invited the management of Etisalat
Nigeria and the consortium of 13 lenders to a meeting on Friday
to find an amicable resolution, the statement said.
