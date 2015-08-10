LAGOS Aug 10 The Nigerian affiliate of Etisalat has completed the transfer of 555 towers to Africa's IHS, the second tranche of a sale and lease back deal announced last year, the Gulf's biggest telecommunications operator said on Monday.

The deal, for which a financial value was not given, is part of Etisalat's strategy to improve the quality of its network and to accelerate the roll-out of 2G, 3G and 4G coverage in Nigeria, Etisalat said in a statement. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; editing by Jason Neely)