* Nigeria bond issue to help plug budget shortfalls
* Low debt levels a positive despite economic slowdown
* Investors hoping for yield above 7 percent
By Alexis Akwagyiram and Karin Strohecker
LONDON, Jan 25 Investors are lining up to buy
dollar bonds Nigeria is expected to issue soon despite the
country's first recession in a quarter of a century, a currency
crisis and budget shortfalls driven by low oil prices.
On the face of it, the $1 billion of bonds Nigeria hopes to
sell by the end of March might seem unattractive, especially at
a time sentiment towards African debt has soured after
Mozambique missed a coupon payment.
But investors hungry for higher returns in a low interest
rate environment reckon Nigeria's benign debt levels, recovering
foreign exchange reserves and a potential yield above 7 percent
are reasons enough to look beyond the country's economic woes.
"Nigeria's starting position is one of low debt so if they
price it attractively they will be able to get it done," said
Claudia Calich, who manages an emerging market bond fund at M&G
Investments.
Nigeria's Eurobond has been a long time coming. A year ago,
Nigeria appeared to have shelved the idea in favour of a loan
from China, but it embarked on an investor roadshow for the bond
late last year in the United States and Britain.
Nigeria is Africa's biggest economy, a member of the
Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and vies with
Angola for the position of top oil producer, but that also means
it is very exposed to fluctuations in the oil market.
The last time Nigeria issued dollar-denominated bonds in
July 2013, oil was comfortably above $100 a barrel but the slump
in prices from $115 in June 2014 to just $28 a barrel by January
2016 has hurt the West African country's economy.
Crude oil sales account for two-thirds of government revenue
and about 90 percent of foreign exchange earnings so the price
slide, coupled with a resurgence in militant attacks on oil
facilities in the Niger Delta, have had a severe impact.
UNDETERRED
According to the World Bank, Nigeria's economy probably
shrank 1.7 percent in 2016, underperforming an average growth
rate of 1.5 percent across sub-Saharan Africa and way behind
high-flying economies such as Ivory Coast.
Foreign investment has almost ground to a halt, hobbled by a
slide in the naira currency - which trades on the black market
at about 40 percent below the official rate of 300 per dollar -
and expectations the currency may have to be devalued again.
World Bank data shows net foreign direct investment tumbled
to just over $3 billion in 2015 from nearly $9 billion in 2011
and the government needs to borrow $3.5 billion internationally
this year to balance a record 2017 budget.
International lenders such as the World Bank and African
Development Bank (AfDB) are also holding back on loans until
Nigeria comes up with a plan to make its economy more resilient.
Yet, bond investors seem undeterred.
They argue that a Eurobond issued in dollars will shield
them from currency risk and, compared to its African peers,
Nigeria has a low ratio of public debt to annual economic
output, implying that default is not a worry.
The ratio of Nigeria's total public debt to gross domestic
product is 22 percent compared with 46 percent in Gabon, 62
percent in Ghana or 73 percent in Angola, according to estimates
by Bank of America Merrill Lynch.
While businesses in Nigeria are having trouble getting hold
of dollars, the countries foreign exchange reserves are on the
rise again. They hit an eight-month high of $26.6 billion at the
start of 2017 and have since climbed to $28.9 billion.
"The government has access to hard currency even if they are
restricting the access of other agents in the economy," said
Kieran Curtis, investment director at Standard Life Investments,
who also plans to look at Nigeria's upcoming bond issue.
REALITY CHECK
Curtis reckons that Nigeria's low debt ratios will allow it
to borrow more cheaply than Ghana. Nigeria's existing 2023
dollar bond yields about 6.7 percent, or 170 basis points lower
than Ghana's 2023 bond.
Egypt, which has a credit rating of B-minus/B3/B from the
main agencies, was marketing $4 billion of Eurobonds in three
tranches on Tuesday, offering a 10-year bond at 7.5 percent.
Nigeria is rated one to two notches higher at B/B1/B plus.
Nigeria's last 10-year bond sold in July 2013 had a 6.375
percent coupon but Exotix Partners head of fixed income research
Stuart Culverhouse said a new issue would have to offer a yield
of 7.0 percent to 7.5 percent.
"(Nigeria) might have to accept that people are charging
more for them because of the situation. It could be a reality
check," he said.
If the country were to press ahead with reforms to alleviate
pressure on the naira before issuing a bond, it could help lower
the cost of borrowing, M&G's Calich said.
"Then they could bring a new deal at tighter spreads. The
big question is the currency regime."
Although oil prices are now expected to stabilise above $50
following OPEC's decision to curb output, there are few more
clouds on the horizon.
The budget deficit for 2017 risks ballooning further as the
government tries to boost the economy with record spending on
roads and power..
Many also see the budget's oil output projection of 2.2
million barrels per day as optimistic. Oil production, curbed by
persistent attacks in the Niger Delta, was just 1.63 million
barrels a day in the third quarter and was still below 1.8
million barrels per day in December.
Second, while emerging economies have been tapping the
market in near-record numbers this month, sub-Saharan African
borrowers have been absent and Mozambique's coupon miss has not
helped. But Calich said there were no such fears for Nigeria.
"It will take a big shock to get into that kind of distress
... we are far from that at this point."
(Additional reporting by Sujata Rao; editing by David Clarke)