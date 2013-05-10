LAGOS May 10 Nigeria has appointed Citi Bank and Deutsche Bank to lead manage a $1 billion planned Eurobond, the head of the debt management office (DMO) told Reuters on Friday.

"The federal executive council approved the appointment of Citi and Deutsche as joint book-runners for the planned $1 billion Eurobond," DMO Abraham Nwankwo told Reuters by phone.

Last month, Nwankwo told Reuters, Africa's second biggest economy planned to launch the Eurobond before the end of September to fund its power and gas sector reforms.