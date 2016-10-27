(Adds finance ministry statement, details, background)
LAGOS Oct 27 Nigeria has $500 million of
commitments for the planned $1 billion eurobond it intends to
issue before the end of the year and any decision to increase
the size of the offer will depend on pricing, Finance Minister
Kemi Adeosun said on Thursday.
Nigeria wants to sell a $1 billion in eurobonds by the end
of the year although, as of Thursday, no bank had been appointed
to arrange the issue.
"At the moment am focused on the $1 billion," she said in a
video recording to an investor conference in Lagos.
Nigeria, Africa's largest economy, slipped into recession
for the first time in 25 years in the second quarter, largely
due to low global oil prices. Crude oil sales account for about
two-thirds of government revenues.
The government has laid out plans to spend a record 6.866
trillion naira ($22.5 billion) to help pull Nigeria out of
recession in a draft 2017 budget sent to parliament for
approval.
Spending this year was 6.06 trillion naira, but the
government has struggled to fund this, and analysts were
sceptical that it would manage to meet the targets for overseas
borrowing that it has set for the next few years.
Adeosun said the country was "further along" with the
African Development Bank for a $1 billion budget support loan
than the World Bank due to scheduling issues.
"We have pushed World Bank funding into next year's budget,"
she said.
President Muhammadu Buhari has asked parliament to approve
$30 billion of foreign borrowing to fund planned infrastructure
projects until 2018, according to a letter read out to lawmakers
on Tuesday.
The proposed borrowing includes the sale of eurobonds worth
$4.5 billion and budget support of $3.5 billion, according to
the letter.
The finance ministry said on Thursday the $30 billion
borrowing was going to be phased over a three-year period to
cover proposed projects between 2016-2018.
Adeosun said Nigeria was interested in tapping funds at
concessionary rates to develop infrastructure and that most of
the funding it was seeking would carry concessionary terms.
The funding is being sought from multilateral agencies
including the World Bank, Africa Development Bank, Islamic
Development Bank, Japan International Co-operation Agency and
China Eximbank, the ministry said in a statement.
Adeosun said expected taxes collection as a percentage of
GDP which is currently at 5 percent to hit 7 percent within
three-years and to reach 10 percent within 5 years.
Nigeria's debt office has said the country can borrow up to
$22 billion in 2017 from both local and foreign sources without
breaching the debt threshold it has set for itself.
