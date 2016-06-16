By Alexis Akwagyiram
| LAGOS, June 16
LAGOS, June 16 Nigeria's central bank is setting
aside 500 billion naira ($2.5 billion) for loans to non-oil
exporters, after a slump in oil revenues led to the worst crisis
in Africa's biggest economy in decades.
The OPEC member, whose economy shrank 0.4 percent in the
first quarter, has been hit hard by a slump in global oil
prices. It relies on sales of crude for around 70 percent of
national income and 90 percent of foreign exchange earnings.
The central bank said it "will invest in a 500 billion naira
debenture to be issued by Nigerian Export-Import Bank (NEXIM)"
as part of a bid to diversify the country's revenues away from
crude.
Nigeria was Africa's top oil producer until a series of
militant attacks on pipelines pushed crude production to a
30-year low. The value of its exports, mostly crude, plunged 52
percent to 1.27 trillion naira in the three months to March from
a year ago.
It expects to nearly double its non-oil revenues this year
to counter the effect of lost crude income.
"The facility is essentially designed to redress the
declining export credit and reposition the sector to increase
its contribution to revenue generation and economic
development," the central bank said.
"It will improve export financing, increase access of
exporters to low interest credit and offer additional
opportunities for them to upscale and expand their businesses,"
it added.
The bank said loans for up to three years would be granted
at a maximum all-in interest rate of 7.5 percent a year. Loans
of more than three years will be granted at a maximum rate of 9
percent a year.
Much of the hard currency Nigeria needs to finance imports
evaporated as the central bank burned dollars in an attempt to
peg the naira at 197 to the dollar, which it gave up under new
FX guidelines introduced on Wednesday.
The new market-driven trading regime is likely to weaken
the naira. Nigerian exports will become relatively cheap, but
imports more expensive.
($1 = 199.00 naira)
