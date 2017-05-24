ABUJA May 24 Nigeria's government wants to
resolve a labour dispute between Exxon Mobil Corp and
unions in the oil-rich Niger Delta region, a minister said on
Wednesday.
Unions have protested against the sacking of workers at
Exxon and other foreign oil firms, staging several strikes since
the start of the year.
"We have reached out to the management to internally resolve
the matter through reconciliation," labour minister Chris Ngige
told reporters after a cabinet meetting.
"If that fails government will fully take over because even
my counterpart the minister of petroleum had intervened but it
failed," he added.
On Saturday a Nigerian labour union that had called for the
shutdown of all Exxon Mobil in the Niger Delta said it had
suspended a strike.
"I have referred the matter to the industrial arbitration
panel for reconciliation. If this fails we will take another
action," Ngige said, without elaborating.
He said he had convened a meeting at which only Exxon's
representatives and not those of the PENGASSAN labour union had
attended.
The latest industrial action was in protest at the sacking
of 150 workers in December, of which 82 were PENGASSAN members.
Strikes by Exxon workers in Nigeria at the end of last year
disrupted output, delaying loadings by weeks.
