LAGOS, April 28 Mobil Nigeria said on Monday its first-quarter pretax profit increased more than fourfold to 4.74 billion naira ($29.4 mln), from 924.09 million naira in the same period of last year.

Gross earnings also rose to 22.41 billion naira during the three months, against 19.14 billion naira in the previous year, the local unit of Exxon Mobil said in a filing with the Nigerian Stock Exchange. ($1 = 161.05 naira)