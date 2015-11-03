By Alexis Akwagyiram
| ABEOKUTA, Nigeria
ABEOKUTA, Nigeria Nov 3 The pothole-ridden
roads that connect Lagos, Nigeria's bustling commercial capital,
with Adeniyi Bunmi's leafy farm in southwestern Ogun state are
among the many challenges faced by the entrepreneur.
"You can't even drive in to an average farm," said Bunmi,
arguing that access to his 150 hectare site, which was a dense
forest until it was cleared by bulldozers six years ago, is good
compared with other rural areas.
The poor transport infrastructure in Africa's most populous
nation is one of the major obstacles in the way of President
Muhammadu Buhari's aim of boosting agriculture and reducing the
reliance on oil exports at a time of low crude prices.
The pockmarked route between Lagos and Bunmi's farm
alternates from tarmac to gravel and dirt tracks, making it hard
to transport produce ranging from plantain to pineapples to
clients in the city, a bumpy two-hour drive away.
But roads in the southwest are generally better than those
in the north where the infrastructure is far worse.
Africa's biggest economy and top energy producer has been
hammered by low crude prices, since it relies on oil exports for
around 70 percent of government revenues. Buhari, who took
office in May, has said a strengthened agriculture sector would
create jobs and reduce the reliance on costly food imports.
"The petroleum we had depended on for so long will no longer
suffice," he told an agrarian trade body three months after
taking office in May. "We campaigned heavily on agriculture, and
we are ready to assist as many as want to go into agricultural
ventures."
But five months after Buhari took office, his cabinet is yet
to be sworn in, leaving him without an agriculture minister to
flesh out policy details.
A proposed $25 billion infrastructure fund to invest in
much-needed modernisation of road, rail and power networks,
announced by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Thursday is still
at the planning stage.
Nigeria has tens of millions of farmers, most of whom work
on a subsistence basis and live on less than $2 a day, making
the warehouses, electricity access and machinery needed to
improve efficiency unattainable.
FOOD IMPORTS
The resulting inefficiency explains why Nigeria produces 1.5
million tonnes of tomatoes annually of which 45 percent perish.
The inability of farmers to feed a nation of 170 million people
has led to an increasing reliance on imported food.
Nigeria is among the world's largest importers of rice and
the biggest buyer of U.S. wheat, while much of its own fertile
land lies fallow.
In 2012 it imported 2.3 million tonnes of rice - a record
high. Some 4.1 million tonnes of wheat was brought into Nigeria
in the same year - nearly double the amount imported in 2000.
The rocketing food import bill, against a backdrop of a
weakening naira and strong dollar, has contributed to consumer
inflation rising to 9.4 percent year-on-year in September, its
highest level since February 2013.
Buhari has referred to the rising cost of living as one of
the motivations for reinvigorating an agriculture sector that in
the 1960s was the top source of employment and, until recently,
remained the biggest contributor to GDP.
Since last year's GDP rebasing calculation, agriculture has
fallen behind the services sector, making up 21 percent of
Africa's largest economy, highlighting how far it has fallen
since the oil boom of the 1970s shifted priorities.
"It requires a lot of capital," said Bunmi, 37, who used
money from relatives to buy land incrementally over the last six
years and now employs 125 people.
"People don't want to invest. They would rather invest in a
business that would bring a product out very fast," he said.
CORRUPTION
The inability to secure funds leaves many farmers unable to
take the steps needed to move beyond subsistence farming, such
as hiring bulldozers to clear land for farming, building
warehouse facilities and buying tractors.
Nigeria's farmers have received little help from successive
governments that vowed to support development, said Otunba Oke,
who chairs the Lagos branch of the All Farmers Association of
Nigeria (AFAN).
"The government should assist with grants. The government
should work with banks to ensure more favourable interest rate
payments for farmers," he said, adding that most farmers were
unable to meet the requirements to secure loans.
However, previous efforts at government intervention have
been undermined by corruption and mismanagement, agriculture
analyst Liborous Oshoma said, citing a fertiliser scheme.
"People who weren't farmers were given fertiliser licences,"
said Oshoma. "Fertiliser racketing was a big problem in
Nigeria," he said, adding that many made a profit at the expense
of farmers.
"People are leaving agriculture in their droves and looking
for white collar jobs," added Oshoma, who said Buhari's
administration will have to overcome the widely held perception
that farmers work hard but remain poor.
Bunmi has an image on his mobile phone of his sons, aged
four and seven, digging on the farm. But would he encourage them
- and others - to follow in his footsteps?
"An average person will come into agric once they know the
toil, the stress, the struggle will not go in vain," he said.
