LAGOS, April 8 Nigeria's FBN Holdings 2014 pretax profit rose 1.7 percent to 92.9 billion naira ($467 million) from year ago, the top tier lender said on Wednesday.

The holding company, which has subsidiaries including First Bank Limited, said in a statement gross earnings grew 21.3 percent during the period to 480.6 billion naira.

FBN Holdings proposed a dividend of 0.10 naira and a bonus of one new share for every 10 held, against 1.05 naira dividend it paid in 2013.

($1 = 199.00 naira)