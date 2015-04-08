BRIEF-Appoints Mohammed El Mekawy as chairman and managing director
•Says Mansour Abdul Majid Amer resigns as chairman and managing director •Appoints Mohammed Ahmed Fouad El Mekawy as chairman and managing director
LAGOS, April 8 Nigeria's FBN Holdings 2014 pretax profit rose 1.7 percent to 92.9 billion naira ($467 million) from year ago, the top tier lender said on Wednesday.
The holding company, which has subsidiaries including First Bank Limited, said in a statement gross earnings grew 21.3 percent during the period to 480.6 billion naira.
FBN Holdings proposed a dividend of 0.10 naira and a bonus of one new share for every 10 held, against 1.05 naira dividend it paid in 2013.
($1 = 199.00 naira) (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by James Macharia)
•Says Mansour Abdul Majid Amer resigns as chairman and managing director •Appoints Mohammed Ahmed Fouad El Mekawy as chairman and managing director
CAIRO, May 7 Egypt plans to issue a new Eurobond at the end of May or start of June, Finance Minister Amr El Garhy said on Sunday, after finding strong investor appetite for its $4 billion issuance in January.