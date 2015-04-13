LAGOS, April 13 Nigeria's FBN Holdings
said on Monday it expects loan growth at its banking unit to
slow to 4 percent this year, down from 23 percent last year, as
it shifts focus to short-term trade finance transactions.
Chief Executive Bello Maccido said the top tier lender, with
over 2.2 trillion naira ($11 billion) on its loan book, will be
conservative on loans in 2015 after financing power and oil
sectors last year but income will rise from short-term lending.
Maccido said he expected FBN Holdings to generate a tenth of
its revenues from its investment banking and insurance units
combined by 2016, up from around 7 percent now, after it
acquired Kakawa Discount House and Oasis Insurance last year.
