LAGOS, March 31 Nigerian lender FCMB has revised its loan growth guidance for 2016 to 5 percent from 9 percent earlier as it prefers to preserve capital than hold more risky assets, its chief executive said on Thursday.

The mid-tier lender, which reported a 68 percent fall in pretax profit for 2015, said the focus for this year will be to manage the loan book rather than trying to grow aggressively, CEO Ladi Balogun, told an analysts' call.

He said return on equity (ROE) will grow in single digits this year as the bank focuses on fee income to diversify revenue growth. That will temper growth but ROE will be in the double digits by 2017. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Susan Fenton)