LAGOS, July 25 Nigerian lender FCMB said on Friday its half-year pretax profit rose to 11.14 billion naira, up 5 percent from 10.64 billion naira a year ago.

Gross earning rose to 69.62 billion naira during the six months period to June 30 as against 63.29 billion naira in the same period of last year, the mid-tier lender said in a filing with the Nigerian Stock Exchange. (Reeporting by Chijioke Ohuocha, editing by William Hardy)