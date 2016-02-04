BRIEF-Shopify Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $2.5 billion
* Shopify Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $2.5 billion - SEC filing Further company coverage:
LAGOS Feb 4 Nigeria's FCMB issued a 23 billion naira ($115.6 million) bond at the end of the third quarter, its chief executive said on Thursday, adding that the mid-tier lender still had room to raise further debt even in the event of a naira devaluation.
Ladi Balogun said the bank had adequate capital adequacy and was embarking on a delibrate strategy to replace fixed deposit accounts to bonds so that it will not be hit by central bank cash reserve requirements, which affect liquidity. ($1 = 199.0000 naira) (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; editing by Susan Thomas)
* Shopify Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $2.5 billion - SEC filing Further company coverage:
* Files for floating rate notes of up to $1.5 billion due May 17, 2024 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2qtQ3jf) Further company coverage: