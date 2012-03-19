LAGOS, March 19 Nigeria's First City Monument
Bank (FCMB) said on Monday it had made a pre-tax loss
of 11.35 billion naira ($72.02 million) in 2011, compared with a
9.02 billion naira profit before tax in 2010, on underwriting
losses and bad loans.
Revenues rose to 80.39 billion naira, from 62.68 billion
naira the previous year, it said.
FCMB attributed the loss to the underwriting of several
share issues dating back to 2009, and on some non-performing
loans sold to Nigeria's state-backed rescue bank AMCON (Asset
Management Company of Nigeria).
"All legacy loans and weaknesses associated with capital
market and oil and gas transactions have been fully regularised
through sales to AMCON or outright provisioning/ write-offs,"
the bank said in a statement.
FCMB said it expects that the first half of 2012 will see
improvements and is likely to exceed its released forecasts.
The bank's shares fell 2.49 percent to 3.70 naira per share
on Monday.
($1 = 157.6000 naira)
(Reporting by Mayowa Oludare; Editing by Tim Cocks)