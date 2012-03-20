LAGOS, March 20 Nigeria's FCMB said it will
target a 14 percent return on equity and an earnings per share
of 1.10 Nigerian naira ($0.01) this year, after it acquired
rival lender Finbank last year, chief executive Ladi Balogun
told an investor conference call on Tuesday.
Ladi said he expected Finbank, which was one of the lenders
rescued by central bank in 2009, to become profitable and add
more than 10 percent to FCMB's overall profitability this year.
"Our ROE will get back to the mid-teens this year and our
expectation is that EPS will be around 1.10 naira," he said.
"With a wider retail customer base, with the fact that we
will have far greater liquidity, we are confident that this
transaction (Finbank acquisition) ... will improve profitability
and overall liquidity of the bank."
($1 = 157.6500 Nigerian nairas)
(Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Tim Cocks)