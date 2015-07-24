BRIEF-Jordan's Alentkaeya for Investment appoints Khalid Moh'd Magableh as chairman
May 7 Alentkaeya for Investment and Real Estate Development:
LAGOS, July 24 Nigeria's Fidelity Bank's first-half pre-tax profit rose 2.4 percent to 9.6 billion naira ($49 million) versus the same period last year.
Gross earnings also rose to 71.89 billion naira from 63.25 billion naira last year, the bank said in a statement, without giving details for the rise in profit.
($1 = 198.9000 naira) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by James Macharia)
May 7 Alentkaeya for Investment and Real Estate Development:
SHANGHAI, May 7 Organisers barred journalists on Sunday from a publicly advertised event in Shanghai to attract Chinese investment in a U.S. real estate project linked to the family of President Donald Trump's son-in-law in exchange for immigrant visas.