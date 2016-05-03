LAGOS May 3 Nigeria's Fidelity Bank shares
fell to a two-month low on Tuesday after the
financial crimes agency detained the lender's chief executive
last week, prompting it to appoint an acting chief.
Shares in the mid-tier bank fell 7.7 percent to 1.08 naira,
a level last touched on March 3. The shares are down 22 percent
so far this year.
Fidelity CEO Nnamdi Okonkwo has been in the custody of the
Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) since Wednesday,
as part of investigations into transactions made in the run-up
to elections last year.
Fidelity Bank has said that "the transactions were duly
reported as required by the regulators" and that it was
cooperating with authorities.
