BRIEF-Palestine's Al Wataniah Towers Q1 income rises
* Q1 total revenue $200,305 versus $198,468 year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2qrTbJ0) Further company coverage: )
LAGOS, April 17 Nigeria's Fidelity Bank said on Thursday its first-quarter pretax profit fell to 4.45 billion naira ($27.44 million), down 25.08 percent from 5.95 billion naira a year earlier.
Gross earnings also dropped to 30.95 billion naira during the three month period to March 31, as against 31.43 billion naira in the same period of last year, it said in a filing with the Nigerian Stock Exchange. ($1 = 162.1500 Nigerian Nairas) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Chijioke Ohuocha and David Evans)
* Q1 net loss after tax JOD 131,807 versus profit JOD 307,345 year ago