LAGOS, March 31 Nigeria's Fidelity Bank's 2014 pretax profit rose 71.8 percent to 15.5 billion naira ($78 million) from year ago, it said on Tuesday, sending its shares higher.

Gross earnings grew 4.3 percent during the period to 132.4 billion naira, the mid-tier lender said in a statement. Shares in Fidelity Bank jumped almost 10 percent, which is the maximum daily limit allowed.

($1 = 199.00 naira) (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by James Macharia)