LAGOS, April 16 Nigeria's Fidelity Bank said on Monday its pre-tax profit for 2011 fell 11.32 percent to 7.67 billion naira ($48.74 million), from 8.65 billion naira in the previous year, the bank said in a statement to the Nigerian Stock Exchange.

Gross earnings rose to 70.04 billion naira, from 56.04 billion naira in 2010, the bank said.

It also declared a dividend of 0.14 naira per share.

Fidelity Bank shares rose 4.93 percent, almost the 5 percent maximum allowed in a day's trading on the local bourse, on Monday to 1.49 naira per share, after it announced its earning results. ($1 = 157.37 naira) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Tim Cocks)