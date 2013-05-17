LAGOS May 17 Nigeria's Fidelity Bank said on Friday its first-quarter pretax profit rose 40.42 percent year-on-year to 5.94 billion naira ($37.62 mln), up from 4.23 billion naira a year ago, the bank said.

Gross earnings at the mid-tier lender rose to 31.43 billion naira during the three months as against 22.43 billion naira in the same period last year.

($1 = 157.9 naira)