BRIEF-Videocon Industries says classification of co's loan as NPA by Dena Bank hurt co's stock price
* Videocon industries clarifies on news item, "Videocon hits 20 pct lower circuit for the second session on loan repayment worries"
LAGOS, April 4 Nigeria's Fidelity bank said on Monday it had put a 22.4 billion naira ($113 million) loan to Lagos-listed energy firm Oando Plc on a watchlist and taken a special provision of 5 percent.
The mid-tier commercial lender said on an analysts' call that the Oando loan accounted for 3.7 percent of its total loan book and 15.2 percent of its energy loan book.
Chief Executive Nnamdi Okonkwo said the lender missed its loan growth target for 2015, which it had originally put at 10 percent. The bank said loans grew 6.7 percent last year.
($1 = 199.00 naira) (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; editing by David Clarke)
* Videocon industries clarifies on news item, "Videocon hits 20 pct lower circuit for the second session on loan repayment worries"
BRUSSELS, May 23 Germany's Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble expressed some confidence on Tuesday that Greece's international creditors would overcome their differences and agree in three weeks on a deal that would release more loans to Athens.