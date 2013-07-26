BRIEF-Organic Tea Cosmetics Holdings to pay annual div as 53.86 won/share for FY 2016
March 28 Organic Tea Cosmetics Holdings Co Ltd :
LAGOS, July 26 Nigeria's Fidelity Bank said on Friday its half-year pretax profit rose 14.2 percent to 11.19 billion naira ($69.5 mln), up from 4.23 billion naira a year ago, the bank said.
Gross earnings at the mid-tier lender rose to 62.9 billion naira during the first half of the year to June 30, against 53.6 billion naira in the same period last year. ($1 = 161 naira) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; editing by Chijioke Ohuocha and Keiron Henderson)
MOSCOW/WASHINGTON, March 27 A Russian bank under Western economic sanctions over Russia's incursion into Ukraine disclosed on Monday that its executives had met Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump's son-in-law and a top White House adviser, in December.
HONG KONG, March 28 Credit Suisse will make a decision on its capital raising plans "as soon as possible," its chief executive said on Tuesday, without giving specific details on the timing or the type of fund-raising.