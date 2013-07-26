LAGOS, July 26 Nigeria's Fidelity Bank said on Friday its half-year pretax profit rose 14.2 percent to 11.19 billion naira ($69.5 mln), up from 4.23 billion naira a year ago, the bank said.

Gross earnings at the mid-tier lender rose to 62.9 billion naira during the first half of the year to June 30, against 53.6 billion naira in the same period last year. ($1 = 161 naira) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; editing by Chijioke Ohuocha and Keiron Henderson)