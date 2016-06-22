ABUJA, June 22 Nigeria's distributable revenues
to the three tiers of government rose in May to 305 billion
naira ($1.07 billion), up from 281.5 billion in April, boosted
by higher oil prices and tax revenues, the finance minister said
on Wednesday.
Nigeria, an OPEC member with Africa's biggest economy which
relies on crude sales for about 70 percent of national income,
has been hit hard by the fall in global crude prices since
mid-2014.
Militants have carried out a series of attacks on oil and
gas facilities in the southern Niger Delta energy hub in the
last few months, pushing crude production to 30-year lows. But
the output disruption has helped to push up global crude prices.
"Companies Income Tax recorded marginal increase, even as
the time for companies to file their returns is yet to fall
due," Finance Minister Kemi Adeosun said in a statement.
"There is exchange gain of 2.546 billion naira, which is
proposed for distribution. The total revenue distributable for
the current month, including VAT is 305.128 billion naira," she
said.
($1 = 284.7100 naira)
(Reporting by Camillus Eboh; Writing by Alexis Akwagyiram;
Editing by Andrew Hay)