Fitch: Foreign-Currency Liquidity Improving for Nigerian Banks

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, June 07 (Fitch) Nigerian banks' ability to access foreign currency (FC) has improved considerably since the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) introduced a foreign exchange "window" at end-April aimed at investors and exporters, Fitch Ratings says. The Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Rate Fixing (NAFEX) mechanism, commonly referred to as the "Investors' and Exporters' FX Window", appears to be boosting FC supply and the flow of