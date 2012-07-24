Turkey revises pricing for June 2025 euro benchmark bond
LONDON, June 7 (IFR) - The Republic of Turkey has revised pricing for a euro benchmark bond due June 2025 to 280bp-285bp over mid-swaps, according to a lead.
LAGOS, July 24 Nigeria's First Bank said on Tuesday its half-year pretax profit more than doubled year-on-year to 54.1 billion naira ($336 mln), from 24.1 billion in the same period last year, lifting its shares up almost one percent.
Gross earnings rose 26 percent during the period to 182.3 billion naira, compared with 145.1 billion naira of the same period in 2011.
($1 = 160.8750 naira)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, June 07 (Fitch) Nigerian banks' ability to access foreign currency (FC) has improved considerably since the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) introduced a foreign exchange "window" at end-April aimed at investors and exporters, Fitch Ratings says. The Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Rate Fixing (NAFEX) mechanism, commonly referred to as the "Investors' and Exporters' FX Window", appears to be boosting FC supply and the flow of