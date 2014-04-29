BRIEF-Cobiz Financial reports Q1 earnings per share $0.20
* Cobiz Financial Inc - net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis (NII) was $32.5 million for Q1 of 2017, an increase of $2.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LAGOS, April 29 Nigeria's First City Monument Bank said on Tuesday its pretax profit grew 15 percent to 5.56 billion naira ($34.52 million), compared with 4.83 billion naira the same period last year.
Gross earnings also rose by 8 percent to 33.81 billion naira from 31.41 billion naira a year earlier, the bank said in a filing with the Nigerian Stock Exchange.
($1 = 161.05 Naira) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa, editing by William Hardy)
* Cobiz Financial Inc - net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis (NII) was $32.5 million for Q1 of 2017, an increase of $2.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, April 27 Third Point LLC said Honeywell International Inc. should separate its aerospace division, a move that would create more than $20 billion in shareholder value, according to the hedge fund.