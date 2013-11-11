Italy says offloading of bank bad loans should not be too fast
VALLETTA, April 8 Italy's finance minister said banks should be allowed to offload their bad loans in a "reasonable" time because selling too fast could hit their financial stability.
LAGOS Nov 11 Nigeria's First Bank is in talks to acquire 100 percent of the West African banking assets of Switzerland's International Commercial Bank Financial Group Holdings, which has operations in four West African countries
First Bank said in a filing through the stock exchange it has received approvals for the transaction from Nigeria's central bank and regulators across west Africa. It hoped to conclude the deal soon for the bank's assets in Ghana, Sierra Leone, Gambia and Guinea.
First Bank gave no details on how much it was paying to acquire the stake. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; editing by Tim Cocks and Keiron Henderson)
VALLETTA, April 8 Italy's finance minister said banks should be allowed to offload their bad loans in a "reasonable" time because selling too fast could hit their financial stability.
SHANGHAI, April 8 In Beijing's latest push to attract foreign investment into the country's $9 trillion bond market, China's state-owned clearing house said on Saturday that it will work with Canada's TMX Group to expedite cross-border investments.