Italy says offloading of bank bad loans should not be too fast
VALLETTA, April 8 Italy's finance minister said banks should be allowed to offload their bad loans in a "reasonable" time because selling too fast could hit their financial stability.
LAGOS Nov 11 Nigeria's First Bank said on Monday it had completed a deal to acquire a 100 percent of the West African operations of Switzerland's International Commercial Bank Financial Group Holdings to grow its international footprint.
First Bank said in a statement the deal will grow its balance sheet by 1.32 percent. It did not disclose the price paid.
It said ICB's West African operations had 28 branches, of which 17 are in Ghana, 5 in Guinea, 4 in Gambia and 2 in Sierra Leone. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Tim Cocks; editing by David Evans)
SHANGHAI, April 8 In Beijing's latest push to attract foreign investment into the country's $9 trillion bond market, China's state-owned clearing house said on Saturday that it will work with Canada's TMX Group to expedite cross-border investments.