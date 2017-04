LAGOS May 2 Nigeria's First Bank Group's first quarter pretax profit rose by 29 percent year-on-year to 31.41 billion naira ($198.8 million), from 24.36 billion naira in the same period last year, the company said on Thursday.

Gross revenues rose to 99.47 billion naira during the period, compared with 87.62 billion naira the previous year, the bank said. ($1 = 158 naira) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Joe Brock)