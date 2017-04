LAGOS Aug 27 Nigeria's FBN Holdings said on Tuesday its half-year pretax profit rose to 54.8 billion naira ($339.5 mln), up 2.5 percent from the same period a year ago.

Gross earnings rose to 194.8 billion naira in the six months to June 30, from 180.9 billion naira in the same period last year, it said in a filing through the Nigeria Stock Exchange.

($1 = 161.40 naira) (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Joe Brock)