BRIEF-Ismailia Development and Real Estate Q1 loss narrows
* Q1 net loss EGP 438,305 versus loss of EGP 593,328 year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2pu9ftV) Further company coverage:
LAGOS, April 24 Nigeria's First Bank Holding Company posted an 8.7 percent rise in its first quarter pretax profit to 26.94 billion naira ($135.38 million) after booking higher lending income.
Interest income increased to 95.3 billion naira compared with 81.47 billion naira a year ago, the bank said in a filing with the Nigerian Stock Exchange. ($1 = 199 naira) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura)
* Q1 net profit 20.2 million dirhams versus 18.1 million dirhams year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: