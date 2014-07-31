BRIEF-Invesco enters into definitive agreement to acquire source, provider of exchange-traded funds based in Europe
LAGOS, July 31 Nigeria's First Bank Holding Company said on Thursday its half year to June pre-tax profit fell 12 percent to 48.25 billion naira ($298.21 million), compared with 54.81 billion naira recorded in the same period last year.
Gross earnings however, climbed to 164.85 billion naira from 150.73 billion naira last year. ($1 = 161.80 naira) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Tim Cocks)
SAO PAULO, April 27 Banco Bradesco SA beat first-quarter profit estimates on Thursday as it cut loan-loss provisions by more than expected, offsetting large impairments in the value of financial securities and lackluster fee income performance.